Today is the strong day of Black Friday and that is why we are going to dedicate a compilation to know some of the best offers on the market. In this case, Samsung is the leading brand by offering in different stores some of the models in its catalog with striking discounts.

We bring you the best offers of today, November 26, with models for all tastes and pockets ranging from the powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the higher price areas to the Galaxy A02S for those who do not want to spend so much money and are looking for a cheaper terminal. Are you ready? Offers start now.

More than 700 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung’s offerings begin with what has so far been its top of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. With a 6.8-inch screen refreshing at 120Hz we can find on Black Friday the model with 128GB of internal space at a price of 999 euros.

Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256 GB with Android Operating System Color Black

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G: on this Black Friday the Samsung Galaxy S21 + is also on sale. Again betting on the 128GB of internal storage, in a model with a now 6.2-inch AMOLED-type screen. At Amazon it is currently at 776 euros.

Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 + 5G 128 GB with Android Operating System Color Black

More than 600 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21: and how there are not two without three, the third model in the range, the most modest, the Galaxy S21 is also on sale. A phone that we can find for 649 euros on the Samsung website, in this case the one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and also in El Corte Inglés at the same price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: in Amazon and for 464.97 euros we can find the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE reduced from 649 euros which is its official price. A phone that offers a 6.5-inch FHD + Infinity-O display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal memory.

Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S20 FE with 6.5 Inch Infinity-O FHD + Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Expandable Internal Memory, 4500 mAh Battery and Blue Fast Charge (Version ES)

Less than 400 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: on the website ed Samsung we find this model on sale. A member of Serie A and one of their most traditional bestsellers. The Samsung Galaxy A52s in the variant with 6GB of RAM and with the Snapdragon 775G, it can be ours for 349 euros on the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: on Amazon we find the Galaxy A32 5G on sale for 269.90 euros. The Galaxy A32 5G is a phone that has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. But if you still want it cheaper on the Samsung website it is for 259 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A32 – Smartphone 128GB, 4GB RAM, Dual Sim, Blue Read: Google Arts & Culture tells you what works of art your pet looks like with a photo

Samsung Galaxy M32: This member of the Samsung M series is on sale at Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is available for 229 euros. A model with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy M32, Free Smartphone, Android Mobile Phone with 6.4 Inch Infinity-U FHD sAMOLED Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Memory, 5000 mAh Black Battery (ES Version)

Less than 200 euros

Samsung Galaxy M12: another phone on sale, in this case one of the most modest models in the Samsung catalog. Now we can buy the Galaxy M12 for 169 euros on Amazon, down from the almost 220 euros that it costs other times. A phone with a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Smartphone with 6.5 Inch Infinity-V TFT LCD Screen, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Expandable Internal Memory, 5000 mAh Battery and Fast Charge Black (ES Version)

Samsung Galaxy A02s 4G: and even cheaper and for those who do not want to shell out a lot of money, we have the Samsung Galaxy A02s 4G. A basic model of the Korean manufacturer that offers a 6.5-inch screen, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal memory for 111 euros.

6.5 Inch Samsung Galaxy A02s 4G Smartphone with HD Infinity-V Screen + 3 GB of RAM 32 GB of Expandable Internal Memory 5000 mAh battery and Fast Charge + Black (ES Version)

