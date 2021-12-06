Sure you have a antivirus on your computer, why not do the same with your phone. Although these are prepared to stop any suspicious activity, they may fail at any time. An antivirus guarantees you greater security when downloading files or accessing malicious pages, notifying us in advance of this.

Security is a fundamental element in mobile devices, but on certain occasions this does not only depend on the ability of our device to deal with problems related to virus and data theft. So here are four tricks that will be of great help to prevent any malware .

It is also advisable that you keep your device always up to date for the new security measures to take effect. An update doesn’t just improve device performance.

This is common sense, however, there are many users who neglect this measure and enter any kind of link. Always keep an eye on the link on the website, if it starts with the https code means that the web is protected.

An increasingly common way of extract data from netizens It is through one of the applications most used daily by thousands of people. WhatsApp has become a way for hackers to access an individual’s personal information quickly and easily. This can be a big problem for the elderly who are unfamiliar with these practices. It is also very common to find suspicious messages in our Gmail account, so if they offer us any product at a rather strange price it is better not to tempt luck.

Suspicion of any QR

QR codes have become a fundamental part of our lives as a result of the pandemic. We need them today to access the menu of any restaurant. For this reason hackers have taken advantage of the situation.

If you find one of them in an unusual place, such as a streetlight, do not scan it. Someone may have designed a code that, when scanned, downloads malware without even asking.

Official stores to download

You do not need to go to the search engine to find an application you want to download. Both on Android and iPhone you have official stores where you will find an infinity of apps to obtain without any problem.

Also take a look at the permissions that these softwares ask you to start. If you download a program that is used to feed a virtual pet, it makes no sense for them to ask for permission to access the gallery.