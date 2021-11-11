In the case of the Xiaomi 11T Pro what you will find inside is a battery of 5,000 mAh of two separate cells, which means an evolution with respect to what was in the first model of the 11T range that was put on the market (this has 4,600 mAh). This is a common brand in the mid-range of the product, but not so much the most powerful on the market, due to the handicap it entails in terms of design. The fact is that the firm has managed to find a good balance, since the thickness of this phone is only 8.8 mm and the weight is only 204 grams. Not bad, therefore, in what has to do with the design associated with autonomy.

Over time, the Chinese manufacturer has managed to evolve its products and has become a reference , we refer to what it has to do with integrating a highly charged battery into your phones and making the most of it. In addition, its terminals -especially the most remarkable in terms of characteristics and benefits- also offer excellent characteristics in relation to the fast charge (Which has become the way companies have found to improve the user experience of using phones intensively and not getting hung up at the worst possible time.)

Autonomy ‘top’

Something that has become crystal clear to us when testing the terminal, and when squeezing it with different types of use, is that this is not the phone that offers the best autonomy of all those that we have tested to date … however, it does fall between the top ten and that speaks very well of the terminal. Thus, with a regular use where calls are made in a spaced manner and fairly constant access to applications (such as to receive notifications or browse the Internet), we have always managed to get through the day. No fanfare, but the “standard” is met.

Something that has seemed quite important to us has been the screen built into the phone. This is of a very good quality and AMOLED type offering advanced options such as 120 Hz frequencies and a fairly powerful brightness that exceeds 800 nits without much problem. And what does this have to do with autonomy? Well, more than you can think. In this way, when running tests without turning off this component with the brightness at a medium power, we obtained really positive results, since the 16 hours without difficulty. In the case of abusing this parameter, things do not go so well and the aforementioned time is reduced by almost 20%. There is room for improvement without this becoming disastrous.

Something that we did like a lot is the good management that is carried out, but referring to consumption when the maximum frequency of the panel is used. The brands are not much lower than the aforementioned. The average is 7% which is not bad at all considering that we are talking about a component that has dimensions of 6.67 inches. This, in addition, speaks very well of the work carried out by the manufacturer with the Xiaomi 11T Pro in this section.

Improved software

It must be said that as usual in MIUI -which is the customization that Xiaomi uses in its devices- you will find several options that are interesting in order to be able to customize everything that has to do with the consumption of the phone. And, in addition, using these is quite simple, since the user interface has been greatly improved by reducing the steps to reach the different sections that exist in the settings.

In addition to being able to manage the use of the energy performed by each application that runs on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is quite positive especially when they stay in the background, there are also possibilities such as having different saving modes that are efficient (especially the option called Extreme- and they can be everything a lifesaver when your battery is low). In addition, the image that allows you to know the time that remains of use of the device is striking, although we have verified that this is a parameter that should not be taken as an exact reference, since we are talking about an estimate. The fact is that without being anything of the other world, yes you are going to find the options what do we consider to be necessary to meet.

Ultra fast charging

As it cannot be otherwise, the port that you are going to use on the phone is USB type C, because you will not have any difficulty in finding a replacement cable if you have forgotten the original one at home – ideally, you should get a 6A compatible accessory to avoid problems. Beyond this data, it must be said that the technology that the terminal uses in fast charging is called HyperCharge and allows reaching a maximum power of 120 W (Important, the power adapter is included in the box, a great detail that will save you from having to make an additional outlay to take advantage of this capacity).

Regarding the times we have taken when executing processes with the Xiaomi 11T Pro, there is very good news, since you can fully charge the 5,000 mAh in about 22 minutes … a fantastic brand. The truth is that we are facing one of the best phones on the market in this section, since In just five minutes you can go from 0 to 40% always. The truth is that what we have seen that this terminal offers is as surprising as it is positive. It remains to be seen the graduation to which the battery is subjected, but it is true that the experience that is achieved is so good that this goes to the background.

Mobile battery view

We have been quite satisfied with the results we have obtained with this smartphone when reviewing whether it offers good or bad autonomy. The times are quite correct in all the tests, so it complies perfectly. It is true that you could wait a little longer with intensive use, but the truth is that you will not be disappointed at all in this section if you decide on the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

If we want to highlight everything that has to do with fast charging. It is simply brutal and we believe that the future of this technology is to offer times like the ones we have mentioned and obtained in the tests. Honestly, for many this is already a clear reason to buy, since HyperCharge technology is quite an achievement.