In fact, what the company is trying to do with this software is to make things much easier for us when working with this photographic content. In addition, it has been designed in such a way that even the most novice users can take advantage of everything it offers us.

Of course, we must not confuse it with other programs of the same company focused on these contents such as Photoshop, for example. In fact, we are going to mention some of the interesting functions that this solution offers us and that we cannot find in the most famous photo editor in the world. This is precisely one of the secrets to the success of this software, as well as some of the reasons why becomes such a useful solution .

The developers of this particular application are sure to be very familiar to you, since it is one of the software giants, Adobe. Not in vain do we find programs of the popularity of Photoshop , Acrobat or Illustrator , among many others. With everything and with this in these same lines we are going to focus on one of the most popular solutions of the firm as it is Adobe Lightroom . As many of you already know, this is a program that focuses on working with photographic archives.

What we find in Lightroom that Photoshop lacks

This is something that is achieved through the intuitive user interface proposed, its affordable menus and practically automatic functions. It is for all this reason that below we want to talk about some interesting features proposed here, but those that Adobe Photoshop lacks. For example, it is worth mentioning that we can create automatic albums just by using a combination of keys. What we do with this is that Lightroom does an automatic search in the My Pictures folder to scan its contents and create an album of its own. It is worth mentioning that here the key combination we are referring to is Ctrl + F.

We must also bear in mind that this is a program that has a clear focus on photographic organization. This will allow us to better manage our content of this type, even more so if it is massive.

For example, for all this we have the possibility of assign our images from one to five stars, which will allow us to categorize them based on our own criteria. In this way and as you can see, this type of work is carried out in a simple and intuitive way from the Adobe program.

It is also worth noting that this software solution allows us connect to other online platforms related to photography directly. In this way we can export, for different reasons, our own albums and content from Lightroom directly. To do this, all you have to do is click on the connections button and let’s enter the corresponding access credentials so that the service is associated.

Finally, we will tell you that photography lovers found an interesting feature here. And it is that this program allows us select other photographers we want to follow now we can create a list with our favorite content creators. Of course we can also see their creations.