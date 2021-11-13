When asked about what they would buy during this season, those consulted said that they would buy clothes (39%), appliances (30%) and footwear (26%), mainly.

In addition, 61% of the people responded that they will buy or could buy all their purchases or a part of them online on the Good End.

Following this same line, distrust in online purchases, among those who would buy only in physical stores, went from 7 to 17% between 2020 and 2021.

The average ticket that they will spend for their purchases during the Good End will range between 5,000 to 7,311 pesos.

Finally, according to this study, 44% of those who will make purchases in physical stores will do so in cash, only 35% said they will use a debit card and 20% with a credit card.