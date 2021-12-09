3 vegan and vegetarian stuffed arepas recipes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare vegan and vegetarian arepas in a simple way so that you can fully enjoy this typical Venezuelan dish.

Vegan and vegetarian arepas are an excellent option to include quality vitamins and phytochemicals in your diet on a regular basis. This dish is typical of Venezuela, but it has quickly spread to other countries, due to its exceptional organoleptic characteristics. They are simple to make and there are many alternatives for their filling.

Before starting, it is important to note that a healthy diet is one that is varied and balanced from an energy point of view. It will be important to avoid deficits in essential nutrients. Otherwise, the proper functioning of the body could be put at risk.

1. Vegetarian arepas

Let’s start with a recipe for vegetarian arepas. These concentrate a significant amount of flavonoids inside.

Said elements neutralize the formation of free radicals and its subsequent accumulation in the tissues. Thanks to the antioxidant effect, the development of a multitude of complex pathologies can be prevented, according to a study published in Journal of Complementary & Integrative Medicine.

Ingredients

To make vegetarian arepas you will need the following ingredients:

3 avocados

3 pickles.

4 cups of water.

3 tomatoes cherry.

Pepper to taste

2 boiled eggs.

1 teaspoon salt.

3 cups of cornmeal.

150 milliliters of sunflower oil.

250 grams of sesame seeds and caramelized flax.

The inclusion of avocado in the recipe provides a significant amount of nutrients.

Step by Step

First of all, you have to mix the flour, water and salt in a large bowl, together with half of the oil. You will have to stir everything until you get a dough that can be manipulated. This is worked for at least 5 minutes to form balls.

The balls are flattened and the arepas are shaped. To cook them, it will be necessary to grill them for about 7 minutes, until they are golden brown.

The time has come to prepare the ingredients that will make up the filling. Chop the tomato and the gherkin and cut the avocado into slices. The eggs are cooked in salted water, peeled and also filleted, adding to the previous mixture. It only remains to add the flax or sesame seeds, salt and pepper and stir.

To present, you will have to open the arepas in half and fill them with the mixture, being able to finish with a little extra virgin olive oil on top. There is also the option of adding a sauce to improve the final flavor.

2. Vegan filling for arepas

We are going to show you another filling option for people who are vegan, that is, they do not include eggs or dairy in their diet. In this case, it is necessary to include some element of plant origin that is a source of protein. These nutrients have proved be decisive in reducing the risk of developing muscle-type pathologies, such as sarcopenia.

According to a study published in the journal Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism, It is essential to achieve a daily intake of at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilo of weight in sedentary people. For those who exercise, these needs could double or triple.

Ingredients

To prepare a vegan arepas filling, it is convenient to get the following ingredients:

Caramelized onions.

Creamy vegan sauce.

Marinated tofu.

Arugula

Lemon.

Step by Step

The arepas will be made as in the previous recipe. What will vary in this case is the filling.

Will have to start browning the tofu on a griddle with a background of extra virgin olive oil. Then, the finely chopped onion is caramelized, taking advantage of the marinade from the tofu that was left in the pan.

The arepas are opened and the tofu and onion are introduced. The arugula is included last and is washed down with a few drops of lemon.

It only remains to incorporate the creamy vegan sauce. A good option is a vegan mayo, although guacamole or hummus could also work well in this recipe.

3. Vegetarian arepas with peas

To finish, we are going to show you a last alternative that includes legumes. These foods are a very adequate source of protein, being able to also provide other essential micronutrients and fiber.

Ingredients

The ingredients that you will need in this case are the following:

1/2 zucchini.

Salt and pepper.

1 ripe tomato

1/2 yellow bell pepper.

The zest of a lime.

30 milliliters of mayonnaise.

200 grams of frozen peas.

Peas add protein to the recipe for vegan arepas.

Step by Step

You have to start by making the arepas as in the first example. Once they are ready, water is heated in a saucepan and the peas are added when it begins to boil.

They are cooked for 8 minutes until their texture is tender. They are drained and poured into a bowl where they can be crushed comfortably with the help of a fork. The objective is to obtain a puree.

After this step, the pepper and zucchini are finely chopped. Add the grated tomato along with the two ingredients that have just been chopped into the bowl with the peas.

It only remains to season to taste and add the mayonnaise, stirring well to obtain a homogeneous result. To finish, the arepas are filled.

Prepare vegan and vegetarian arepas

It is easy to prepare vegan and vegetarian arepas. There are many different fill options for this dish so typical in several South American countries. We recommend that you try the commented alternatives to choose the one you like the most. All of them are adequate from a nutritional point of view.

Finally, remember that increasing the presence of vegetables in the pattern is considered essential. They provide micronutrients and flavonoids with antioxidant capacity.

