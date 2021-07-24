Heat is the worst enemy of your smartphone

Summer is one of the times of the year when the most, and not by taste, but by necessity. The summer season is key to the life of ourThey suffer a lot and are exposed to more dangers. Today we tell you severalif you want to continue using it. These are details that many people overlook and that can make your device never work again.

Neither cold nor humidity … heat is your mobile’s worst enemy! most of battery powered electronic devices They have temperature ranges that they can withstand without any risk. In the summer it is easy to be over 40 degrees in almost any part of Spain or Central America.

Are high temperatures they can cause your device to stop working, or worse, explode. It may seem unusual, but the reality is that continued exposure to the sun or high temperatures can cause your battery swell in a short time and have a scare.

Under any concept you must leave mobile inside the car, in the sun or in very hot places. If you leave it in a bag in the middle of the beach, the device could reach a temperature of 50 or 60 degrees, something incredibly bad for the battery and most components.

Leaving it inside your car for several hours is even worse, because if the battery becomes swollen due to temperature stress, your vehicle could go on fire.

Do not get it wet if it is not strictly necessary

Many of the smartphones current have IP certifications against water and dust. It is normal to see users who put their device into the sea or the pool to take photos or simply use it while taking a bath. The mobile supports it, but it is not recommended.

You should make use of the IP certification only in an emergency and not as a rule. If your mobile is hit or is in the sun for a long time, the seal can be lost and when you put it in the water, it leaks inside.

And we already anticipate that, despite being waterproof, most manufacturers do not cover water damage. It would not be the first time that someone purposely wet the device (with IP certification) and after a few minutes it stops working it always happens.

Make sand castles on the beach, don’t take your phone with you

Taking your mobile to the beach is one of the most common causes of having to buy a new one. The main problem is the heat, because if you leave it in the sun you are constantly tempting luck. The second problem is theft. Go to a police station near the beach and take a look to see how many people are reporting a robbery. Surely most.

No matter how careful you are and how well you hide your mobile when you bathe: if you take your smartphone to the beach, you are exposed to theft. It takes 10 seconds to approach a towel and grab a backpack, so we would not carry something that costs between 200 and 1,000 euros / dollars.

If this summer you are going to take your mobile with you on vacation, we recommend treating it well, as it could end up damaged, set on fire or stolen. And we already anticipate that none of these things are covered by the guarantee.