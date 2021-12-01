Cycling outside or doing spinning is something that people usually like a lot, in fact they establish it as their main sport. When you start you usually wear normal training shoes, but when you increase the level you should already try to buy some with cleats, to be more comfortable when pedaling fast.

If you have been doing this sport for a long time and you are thinking of buying more specialized shoes, We show you 25 shoes with cleats to pedal hard on your bike.

Slippers with cleats with velcro fastening

Sidi MTB cleat shoes





The new Sidi Trace shoes are the entry model to the Italian brand’s range of MTB shoes, although they already incorporate the wide, anatomical and padded closure strip. They can be yours for 150 euros 114, 95 euros.

Sidi MTB Trace Shoes Black Red

Luck carbon sole cycling shoes





With these shoes you will enjoy a perfect training on your bike, with the three velcro you will notice a good grip, which together with the rear rubber to hold the heel, you will notice comfort. They can be yours for 54.90 euros 50.76 euros.

LUCK Extreme 3.0 MTB Cycling Shoes, with Carbon Sole and Triple Velcro Fastening Strip in addition to Reinforcement Toe Cap. (48 EU, Red)

Luck Odin cycling shoes





These shoes can withstand any type of terrain, along with 2 velcro straps for an anatomical fit of our perfect foot. In addition, it is built in a single piece of micro fibers, without interior seams. You can find them for 73.77 euros.

LUCK ODÍN MTB Cycling Shoes with Carbon Sole and precision millimeter closure. (45 EU, Red)

Luck cleat sneaker





Luck cycling shoes are perfect for you to feel totally comfortable and fused with the bike, where pedaling will be more natural, you can also go much faster. They can be yours for 51.47 euros.

LUCK Master Cycling Shoe, with Carbon Sole and Triple Velcro Strap for support (40 EU)

Cycling shoes with cleats for adults





This cycling shoe has a quick, precise and effortless adjustment with the front velcro. It is oriented to a demanding and constant use, adapting to all terrains. You can find it by

Spiuk Mondie Sneaker, Unisex Adults, Black / Turquoise, Size 47

Spiuk Rocca sneakers with cleats





These cycling shoes have optimal ventilation and large mesh areas, making drying fast. Thanks to its resistant synthetic cover that offers adaptability. They can be yours for 79.90 euros 59.20 euros.

Spiuk Rocca MTB Shoe, Unisex Adult, Matte Black / Fuchsia, 38

Northwave Origin Plus Cleat Trainers





The Northwave Origin Plus 2 MTB shoes offer adequate breathability and grip during outings. They are lightweight and have a triple density sole. You can find them by 110 euros 89.95 euros.

Northwave Origin Plus 2 MTB shoes black yellow fluor

MTB cycling shoes





Fully conceived and developed in France, they are the fruit of the work of a team of experts and passionate about cycling, they are perfect for test cyclists in extreme conditions. They can be yours for 49.99 euros.

MTB XC 100 Cycling Shoes black

Van Rysel slippers with cleats





Of a powerful yellow color, these shoes will surprise you, they are comfortable, very light and with a sole that gives you rigidity making them very resistant. They can be yours for 54.99 euros.

Road cycling shoes VAN RYSEL ROADR 100 YELLOW

Van Rysel cycling shoes





The ROADR 100 shoes are comfortable, light and rigid. The nylon sole provides the rigidity necessary to eat miles. You can find them for 54.99 euros.

Road cycling shoes VAN RYSEL ROADR 100 WHITE

Sidi women’s cleats sneakers





A perfect shoe for bicycle lovers, they are comfortable, breathable and very easy to anchor and undock on the pedal of your bike. They can be yours for 179.95 euros 129.95 euros.

Sidi Genius 7 shoes white fuchsia woman Read: COVID-19 or the common cold? Children in face-to-face classes

Sidi Genius 7 Women’s Cycling Shoes





These shoes are resistant, stable, light, water-repellent and eco-compatible, in addition, they incorporate a new design and technological improvements that make this model a great option. They can be yours for 179.95 euros 129.95 euros.

Sidi Genius 7 Shoes Black Women

XLC cleat sneakers





The velcro of these shoes will give you a high but comfortable support, so that you can pedal without problem and quickly, they are very resistant and breathable. You can find them by 85.99 euros 77.99 euros.

XLC cb-r04 road shoes

Sneakers with breathable cleats





These shoes are a little cheaper than the previous ones but to start with they are great, in addition the interior is comfortable and breathable, and the shoes are made of a resistant material. They can be yours for 40.70 euros.

tangjiu Unisex Lockable Bicycle Shoes, Breathable Mountain Bike Shoes, Professional Wear-resistant Anti-slip Sports Shoes (Black, 43EU)

DPV Proteus MTB Shoes





The DPV Proteus MTB shoes are stylish, aerodynamic and comfortable. Developed with the collaboration of professional testers, they are characterized by their perfect performance, rigidity and lateral support. You can find them by 99.95 euros 59.95 euros.

DPV Proteus MTB shoes white

DPV Proteus cycling shoes





These shoes with cleats adapt a seamless upper design, and with Pro-Last technology, which, being only a piece of premium microfiber, conforms to the shape of the foot like a sock. You can find them by 99.95 euros 59.95 euros.

DPV Proteus MTB shoes red

Northwave Core Plus 2 Cleat Shoes





The pores on the surface allow good ventilation, this makes it a shoe that allows a perfect flow of air, where drying is very fast. You can find them by 119 euros 89.95 euros.

Northwave Core Plus 2 Shoes Black Silver

Slippers with cleats without velcro

Slippers with cleats for men





These cycling shoes are specifically designed to offer riders maximum comfort and power transfer, ensuring greater riding efficiency. You can find them for 59.99 euros.

Road Cycling Shoes Men Road Bike MTB Breathable Cleats Cleats Pedals Mountain Indoor Cycling Shoes (Green Black, Numeric_47)

Spiuk cleats for men





If you are looking for a good quality shoe, this is yours, it is comfortable and anchors well on the pedal of the bicycle, so that you feel that you are one alone. You can find it for 105.90 euros.

Spiuk Sportline ALDAPA MTB Shoe, Unisex Adults, Matte Red, Size 44

Northwave Rebel Shoes





The Northwave Rebel 2 shoes are composed of a Carbon XC 12 sole with high traction inserts and a high resistance to abrasion upper. They can be yours for 189.99 euros 142.95 euros.

Northwave Rebel 2 MTB Shoes Black

Shoes with high and winter cycling cleats

Luck winter cycling shoes





These shoes are perfect for cycling in winter, as they have a membrane that protects from the cold. It is a very comfortable shoe with micro-fibers for maximum comfort, lightness and breathability. They can be yours for 99 euros.

LUCK Winter MTB Cycling Shoes for Winter, with SHD Carbon Sole, and precision rotary system accompanied by 2 velcro. (42 EU)

Shimano high-top and cleat shoes





Shimano MW7 shoes with waterproof lining for maximum comfort and fast and precise micro-adjustment. Design with integrated lace guard and high ankle structure. They can be yours for 209.99 euros 179.95 euros.

Shimano MW7 GORE-TEX shoes black

Mavic Crossmax SL Cleat Trainers





These shoes are breathable, designed to keep your feet dry and offer maximum comfort. With neoprene reinforcement on the ankle to prevent water from entering the shoes and at the same time offer great freedom of movement. You can find them by 200 euros 159.95 euros.

Mavic Crossmax SL Pro Thermo GORE-TEX Shoes Black

Giro Blaze MTB Cleat Shoes





The Giro Blaze MTB shoes are made with modern technical materials and a design that reduces bulk and provides exceptional warmth and weather resistance for conditions down to -7 ° C. You can find them for 219.95 euros.

Giro Blaze MTB Shoes Black Red

Northwave Celsius cycling shoes





These cleat shoes are designed for winter outings in temperate climates. They are made of Pique GORE-TEX membrane, keeping the foot warm and perfectly insulated. You can find them by 219.99 euros 179.95 euros.

Northwave Celsius XC GORE-TEX MTB Shoes Reflective Black Orange

