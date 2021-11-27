Government officials agreed that violence against women originates from poverty, which reinforces inequality for reasons of gender, this at a press conference within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“The truth is that poverty has the face of a woman. According to Coneval, 24.6 million Mexican women are in a situation of multidimensional poverty, ”stated María del Rocío García Pérez, Head of the National System for Integral Development of the Family, during a press conference.

For her part, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, Secretary of Culture, added that the poverty experienced in some communities is detonated towards those who suffer the most in a society with high rates of marginalization: girls and women.

50 million women have fallen into poverty due to post-covid crisis, UN alerts

“We are losing almost a fifth of the Gross Domestic Product because women do not have the opportunities to integrate into the labor markets and one of the main reasons is violence and discrimination,” said Estefanía Tapia Marchina, Compliance Director of the Ministry of Economy.

To change the situation of more than 24 million women in poverty, the experts agreed that it is necessary to eliminate the barriers that prevent women from accessing financially and to work, which gives them the tools to be independent and not be victims of violence against women. gender, especially indigenous communities.

“We know that to build economic growth above 6%, but to be inclusive and sustainable without leaving anyone behind, you have to have women ahead of you,” concluded Tapia Marchina.

Also participating in the conversation were: Nadine Gasman Zylbermann, President of Inmujeres, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, Secretary of Public Safety and Protection, Francisco Luciano Concheiro Bórquez, Undersecretary of Higher Education, Luz Beatriz Rosales Esteva, Head of the National Institute of Social Development and Peter Grohmann, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mexico.

