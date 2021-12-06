20% of Cloud Gaming players use touch controls

Xbox Game Pass Not only does it add a solid number of titles each month, but we constantly see certain games get touch controls for all those who enjoy these experiences on mobile devices through xCloud. Thus, It has been revealed that a lot of people prefer this scheme compared to something more traditional.

Recently, Monty Hernandez, Senior Program Manager at Xbox, revealed that 20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming users use their fingers to control games. This was what was commented on the matter:

Twenty percent of our Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch control as their exclusive way to play. Therefore, it is important to us that the games that support the touch control we release are relevant and, even more importantly, that they work well with these controls. We have seen, on average, a double increase in the use of titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, in all genres, that implement touch controls.

The interesting thing is that touch controls are available for titles that demand a lot from the player, such as Hades, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Scarlet Nexus and more, and the list just keeps growing and growing. Similarly, let’s remember that Xbox Cloud Gaming is also available on PC through web browsers, as well as on Xbox consoles.

Without a doubt, the 20% of players using tactical controls is surprising, especially considering that it is becoming easier to get some type of device that provides the user with a more traditional scheme when playing on mobile devices.

Via: The Verge