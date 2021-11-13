File photograph in which Christian Pulisic, forward of the United States national soccer team, was recorded, who scored the first of the two goals with which his team beat Mexico 2-0, during a game of the final octagonal Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. EFE / Alan Poizner



Cincinnati (USA), Nov 12 (EFE) .- A goal by Christian Pulisic in the 74th minute and another by Weston McKennie in the 85th guaranteed the United States a resounding victory over Mexico 2-0 in the TQL on Friday Cincinnati Stadium that leaves him in front of the octagonal final of the Concacaf playoffs on the seventh date.

Although the Americans and Mexicans have fourteen points out of twenty-one possible, the Stars and Stripes team leads the league because of McKennie’s goal.

Until the appearance of Pulisic, El Tri seemed comfortable with his tactical device to tie up the rival and disturb with sharp off-hooks.

The victory put an end to the undefeated of the Mexicans.

The eighth date of the qualifying rounds, the last to be played this year, will put Mexico face to face in Canada on Tuesday, and the United States in Jamaica. EFE

sd / hbr / car