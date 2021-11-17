15 years later, fan receives credit for his work on CoD

Back in 2006, Randy fitzgerald, a quadriplegic video game tester, helped design “NOM4D “, a control scheme for Call of duty created specifically for disabled players. At that time they promised him that he would be mentioned in the credits of the game, something that unfortunately did not happen. In fact, since that time, all deliveries of Call of duty they had omitted his name, but that changed with the most recent launch of the series.

Raven Software, one of the many teams that worked on Call of Duty: Vanguard, they were interested in knowing where the name of NOM4D for this scheme of controls, so after having investigated it, they found the story and decided to include the name of Fitzgerald within the end credits of the shooter.

Specifically, Fitzgerald contributed during the development of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and after having designed this scheme of controls, Infinity Ward decided to name it as his username on the internet, “NOM4D “. Of course, the people of Raven got in touch with Fitzgerald to inform him about this, and now you can find his name along with everyone else involved with the project.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Call of Duty games have always had a pretty solid control scheme. Yes, we will be able to criticize many things, but the movement and the shots in this series have always been worthy of note.

Via: Kotaku