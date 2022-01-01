The Inegi National Self-Reported Well-being Survey also noted that severe anxiety is present in 19.3% of employees.

In addition, the survey of ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage, revealed that 81% of workers who have a personalized vision from their company, regarding their goals, career management, training, self-knowledge and frequent evaluation, report greater job satisfaction.

Workers are not taken into account

In Mexico, the views of 13.3% of the population with subordinate employment are not taken into account by your company.

And the feeling of not being considered changes by gender, since 14.4% of women are not listened to and 10.4% are sometimes.

Meanwhile, 12.5% ​​of men are not considered and 11.2% who are sometimes taken into account.