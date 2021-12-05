The apocalyptic and undead stories have captivated millions of people around the world. This trend has spread to books, movies, and the video game industry. A theme that offers entertainment and the imagination of a parallel world. That’s why we show you the best zombie games for iPhone or iPad.

Best zombie games for iPhone or iPad

In iPadizate we have made a selection of the best titles of this genre that there are throughout the App Store.

Plants vs Zombies 2

This game surely needs no introduction, as it is a worldwide phenomenon that has hooked people from all over the world. The mission is simple: you have certain plants with a specific power and you must use them to withstand the rush of the zombie waves that want your brain.

Your strategy in Plants vs Zombies 2 consists of plant sunflowers to supply you with energy and collect the golden spheres to keep planting and scare away the zombies. As you clear waves and levels, you will get upgrades and aids to deal with the undead.

The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land

An apocalyptic adventure in which you can join the mythical Rick, Daryl, Michonne and the rest of the cast of The Walking Dead (up to 3 of them are playable) in a RPG game with turn-based fighting and fighting against zombies. Your mission will be to build buildings and towns to retain the waves that are arriving. In addition to the story mode, it has a cooperative format to form clans with friends.

Zombie Frontier 3: Sniper FPS

Looking for more action? This game will be the perfect choice. To face war with huge waves of mutants, you will have a variety of weapons never seen before. Your goal is to kill all the zombies until they are exterminated, without being bitten before you succeed. Yes indeed, you will not be alone in this war, since you will have allies that will appear to give you a hand. The only problem is that the entire interface is only in English.

The 7 best FPS and Shooter games for iPhone and iPad on the App Store

Into the dead 2

In this title you will not have a problem with the language, since it has the Spanish and up to twenty more. His story has a more sentimental touch, since your goal to kill so many zombies is that you must save your family. The arsenal of weapons will not be scarce either, although you will have to unlock it as you progress. The most remarkable thing is that chapters feature different alternate endings, whose outcome only depends on you.

Last Day on Earth: Survival

Set in 2027, you’ll find yourself right in the first day of a post apocalyptic world and almost no human life, where 80% of the population became infected with the virus. Your goal is create a base from scratch and explore the different areas that the game puts at your disposal. Create weapons, farm materials and kill the infected so that they cease to exist. You will also have different events with special tasks and rewards.

The amount of objects that you can collect and create is almost infinite, characteristic of an RPG. Apart from solo mode, you can count on PvP or cooperative games, forming clans with your friends. As far as graphics are concerned, it is a technically very detailed title that takes place in a top-down view.

Dead trigger 2

It is one of those games that forces you to be in tension at all times, so this Dead Trigger 2 has to be mandatory. Some awesome graphics that will make you get into the story completely. Go completing missions while you make your way killing all the zombies that you find on the way. The scenarios and the zombies are perfectly detailed and you can see how the drops that splash you, glide across the device screen.

Zombie Tsunami

This time, you are going from hunted to hunter. You will get into the skin of a zombie that must eat humans to survive. There will be no shortage of obstacles, such as cars, jumps and bombs that you must dodge along the map. When you eat a human’s brain, it will turn into a zombie, giving you an extra life in the level. To overturn the different vehicles with humans that you come across, you will need a certain troop to get it and convert those people.

Other apocalyptic and undead titles on the App Store

We have analyzed the games that we think are the best to download on your Apple device, but there are many more alternatives that you can also try. We leave you the download links to access the store:

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe