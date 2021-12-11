Some recommendations for those who are considering changing their iPhone this Christmas.

Despite what many of us would like, the truth is that it is very difficult, practically impossible, to maintain our smartphone for life. Planned obsolescence, while not showing up as quickly on iPhones, continues to show up. And sooner or later, either out of self-interest or simply because the applications we use stop working, we end up giving in and buying a new device.

Now, it is important to know when is the right time. At least, of course, if you are one of those who do not usually buy the most recent model at each launch. If you do not belong to that group, you will have to check first if your phone keeps getting updates. This is probably the biggest reason for healthy phones, because if your phone stops updating, the apps you use could stop working and your security could be compromised.

Fortunately, Apple’s update support is quite extensive on the iPhone, to the point where iPhone 6s are still compatible with iOS 15 today. And even if you don’t get a major update, you could still get security updates, but consider the change by then.

On the other hand, an update is not going to solve everything. Over time, functionalities will appear that may be interesting, but that your phone will not receive because it depends on more current hardware. For example, the ability to record ProRes video, or the ProMotion screen of the iPhone 13 Pro. In those cases, it may be a good time to change the mobile, especially if they are characteristics that can be critical in our day to day.

Either way, there is something that applies to all cases. Although you can wait years to renew your phone, the truth is that the iPhone can hold their value for much longer than any other phone. Thus, a sale in time just before major launches could greatly help us to cover the costs of this renovation. Similarly, if the iPhone is already too old, it is not a bad idea to recycle it through Apple to give it a new life.

In the end, everything remains in the hands of each user and their conditions and needs. Yes indeed, a general recommendation is to wait a couple of years, because it is usually the time necessary for a good handful of news to arrive that really makes the change worthwhile.

