An eVTOL in the shape of an alien ship. Is this project the solution to boost personal transportation by air?

The world of eVTOLs seems to have no limits in terms of development and creation of differential products. For some time now, we have been observing how the number of projects multiplies as investment plans in this type of technology increase. The rise of innovation solutions in the field it is helping to now have much more interesting components from an implementation point of view. The Zeva Zero is one of the most curious.

Contrary to what happens in this curious and eccentric market, the model developed by this company does not start from a similar concept. No, there are not 8, 10 or 12 rotors spinning at high speed in order to take off vertically. One of the main hallmarks of this model bases its differentiation on the possession of a cylindrical body, which, as is logical, reminds us of the concept we have about UFOs or, better known, as UFO’s.

With this aesthetic, it has been wanted to demonstrate how is there a different alternative with regard to the programming of one-person trips by air means. This proposal, however, is carried out with qualities that have great potential for the coming years. Among the calculations that are being carried out, it is striking to see how it can reach a maximum speed of 257 km / h. How do its creators intend to achieve this registration?

Let’s see what are the keys to a project that is attracting the attention of curious people, why it bases its differentiation on the provision of a unique aesthetic in this concentrated sector and, of course, to what extent it meets the necessary conditions for be a benchmark for eVTOLs in the coming years. Here are its main characteristics.

Zeva Zero, the differential proposal in terms of eVTOL performance

As might be expected, it has been taken advantage of the use of light and resistant materials for the creation of this curious proposal. As a result, we have a kind of carcass made of carbon fiber, which measures around 2.4 meters in diameter. To understand its level of robustness, just look at how its base structure has a total weight of about 317 kilograms. This is, without a doubt, one of its main qualities to be a proposal taken seriously.

Stephen Tibbits, the main reference of this project, intends to incorporate a set of batteries with a capacity of 25 kWh. Combining efficiency with autonomy is something that happens in any sustainable means of transport, so it is expected that new estimates will be made once the model that ends in the production chain has been completed. Taking into account what its performance will be, achieving good ventilation will be essential to ensure its future performance.

In relation to their autonomy, of course, it will depend on the requirement that is expected in terms of its speed. However, work is being done to achieve a complete charging cycle that allows up to a maximum of 80 kilometers. This, however, will also depend on variables outside the vehicle itself, something that occurs in the other alternatives present in sustainable mobility. As you can see, it is an option designed to get out of the conventional urban environment.

A variant that bases its differentiation on its robustness and lightness

Its production system is striking, which incorporate as few pieces as possible. In this way, it is mainly sought to have greater rigidity while driving at speeds above 200 km / h. Now, does a proposal of these characteristics make sense? Its development has begun, so we are faced with a project that still has a series of stages ahead of it.

At the moment, it is expected that its main function has a meaning in the military field, something that usually happens in this type of innovation. It is still early to configure a particular unit, but its cost in the medium term is expected to be about $ 250,000. Despite this, it is necessary to see, in the first place, how it will work and, of course, to what extent it is possible to incorporate what is necessary to be a benchmark in the sector.

Without a doubt, the eVTOL have become one of the technologies with greater potential in the coming years. Its main distinction lies in the current drive for drones. Will it be enough to incorporate higher level rotors? The problem is also related to the legal problem. When will it be possible to circulate with this type of technology in urban areas?

