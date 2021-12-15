Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be truly amazing; that’s why Zendaya and Tom Holland want to be part of the franchise.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are fascinated with the Spider-Man universe. As they prepare for the release of No Way Home, which will hit theaters on December 17 this year, the performers already have plans for their future. They recently revealed that they would love to be a part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or any upcoming movies to join the franchise.

During an interview with Syfy Wir (via Deadline), Tom Holland and Zendaya talked about their fanaticism for the animated Spider-Verse. “I love you and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Guys, give us a call. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it “commented the actress. While Holland added the following: “Amy Pascal asked me about this movie while we were on set and then no one spoke to me about it again.”

Although Amy Pascal and Tom Holland have not spoken more about a possible participation in the film, there could be the possibility that at some point we will see the actor alongside Miles Morales. This is because Christopher Miller, producer of Into The Spider-Verse, decided to react to these statements on his Twitter account. In the tweet, he shared a gif where you can read “call me”.

A success on the way

There is no doubt that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be a new success. Recall that the first installment raised $ 375 million worldwide, and received good reviews from fans of the character. In addition, we cannot forget that it was crowned the Best Animated Film at the 2019 Oscar Awards. This installment will be divided into two parts, for which we will see the beginning of the new adventure on October 7, 2022. To warm up the engines, the first images have already been revealed.

Once again, the film will star Miles Morales, who will join forces again with Gwen Stacy. Together they will embark on an adventure through the Multiverse, where they will work alongside a new team of Spider.