Zazie Beetz doesn't rule out playing Domino again, now at Marvel Studios

In Deadpool 2, Zazie Beetz was in charge of presenting Domino on the big screen, a character that the same actress wants to play again, now for Marvel Studios

Deadpool 2 gave us new characters on the big screen, including Nennah Thrurman, better known as Domino, the mutant capable of changing luck, and whose interpreter, Zazie Beetz, hopes to play again.

Don’t Miss: Will Deadpool 3 Delay Longer? Ryan Reynolds lets you see

In an interview with Comicbook, actress Zazie Beetz acknowledged that she would like to play Domino again, now that the film rights of the mutant are in the hands of Marvel Studios.

“I’d love to see Domino again… I’d love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19 (movie). I’ve also ever thought, ‘Maybe I could do my own origin story.’. “

Beetz, who was also part of the award-winning film Joker, said she was honored to bring one of the little-known mutants in the X-Men mythology to the big screen, so she is willing to return to the scene if necessary.

“I am honored to have been able to represent her on screen and to have acted with her, like her. I love it, so I would love to see it in front of the camera again. And I think I will. If Disney doesn’t do it, I will.“

Domino debuted in the pages of comics through X-Force # 1 (March 1992). She is a mutant with the psychic ability to affect the probability in her favor, managing to have “good luck” on her side and leaving “bad luck” for her rivals.

Marvel Studios has on its project schedule the production of Deadpool 3, which will officially begin its work in 2022, following Ryan Reynolds’ decision to take a break to spend time with his family.

You may also be interested: Stan Lee considers the power of Domino as the strongest

Source: Comicbook

Deadpool’s irreverence comes to the Marvel-Verse

He is the most skillful and irritating mercenary in the world. Wade Wilson has dedicated his existence to embodying Deadpool; The bloody antihero clad in a red and black suit who has faced heroes and villains alike, even slaying the entire Marvel Universe!

Since his first appearance in 1991 (from the creative mind of artist Rob Liefeld and writer Fabian Nicieza) his chaotic adventures are filled with delusional emotion filled with black humor because who doesn’t like happy endings?

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Verse – Deadpool, the most relevant moments of the most talkative Mercenary in La Casa de las Ideas.

Also being read:

How to prepare chimichangas easily

‘Deadpool’ was not nominated for an Oscar and this is how its protagonist Ryan Reynolds reacted

The kind gesture of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in favor of indigenous women

Ryan Reynolds Could Be “Green Lantern” Again

Ryan Reynolds’ Activities During Isolation