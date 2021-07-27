Christopher Markus, co-writer of Captain America: The First Avenger, revealed that the ending of this film saw a fight between Steve Roger and a giant robot.

One of the films that helped build the great project that became the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Captain America: The First Avenger, whose ending could be different from the one we saw in the final cut.

Christopher Markus, co-writer of Captain America: The First Avenger, revealed in an interview with Yahoo that the ending he had contemplated for the first Sentinel of Freedom film was a fight against a giant robot, built by Hydra, called Panzermax.

“A big part of the third act was Cap fighting this robot …”Mentioned the writer, who revealed that this colossal robot would have been under the control of Red Skull.

However Markus pointed out that to make this sequence a reality the studio (Paramount) would have spent more budget and filming times were over.

“I think it was ultimately a matter of budget and time… It was like, ‘We really can’t spend that much time.’“.

The original script was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, but it featured no connections to upcoming Marvel projects, plus the style of the story was very dark, so Joss Whedon rewrote the story to give the characters the connections. necessary to The Avengers.

Source: Yahoo!

