Director Zack Snyder wants to make his own version of Star Wars with his new Netflix movie Rebel Moon.

Zack snyder has an impressive filmography with films like Dawn of the Dead (2004), 300 (2006), Watchmen (2009), Ga’Hoole The Legend of the Guardians (2010), Sucker Punch (2011), Man of steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the new version of League of Justice (2021), Army of the dead (2021) and now he’s shooting the prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But it will also do Rebel moon, a science fiction story that wants to make as much impact as Star wars.

Now his own Zack snyder has shared a picture of a Concept Art from the movie where we can see some armed humanoid beings with impressive armor:

What will the movie be about?

The story begins when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruler named Balisarius. Desperate, the settlers send a young woman with a mysterious past to search for warriors from neighboring planets to help them resist.

The truth is that this brief synopsis of Rebel moon from Zack snyder sounds something like The Seven Samurai of Akira Kurosawa which was released in 1954. Since this film is about a village of peasants who are tired of being attacked by bandits and decide to hire samurai to protect them.

A while ago own Zack snyder commented that he was developing a movie for LucasFilm about Star wars. But that project never got anywhere and now he will use the foundations of that story to make Rebel moon, so let’s hope it’s as spectacular as it looks. For now, only the actress has been confirmed Sofia boutella (The Mummy, Atomic) for the cast, but surely more names will be added to the project soon.