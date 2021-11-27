A pet store released a special box for sale commemorating the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Tobey Maguire was accidentally confirmed on film.

One of the unknowns surrounding the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the possible presence of other interpreters of the wall-crawler in the cinema, including Tobey Maguire, something that could have cleared the official merchandise of the film.

An American chain of pet supply stores launched a special box with toys for dogs and treats, where there are stuffed Spider-Man dolls.

A user on twitter shared the design of the box, and his surprise was to discover in one of the images the mask of Spider-Man that Tobey Maguire used in the Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi.

Even this same user shared a video with the design of the box. To verify that it is not a fake design, and that the box is part of the official promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here’s a video of what I got in the bark box. Just in case you thought the image was fake. pic.twitter.com/D6WWrjYv36 – Dom (@Dominic_kravitz) November 25, 2021

If Tobey Maguire will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Recall that the plot includes the presence of Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Thomas Haden Church, actors who played Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Sandman, in the Spidey trilogy of films that were released between 2002 and 2007.

Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have repeatedly assured that they will not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Although Sony and Marvel Studios could have a big surprise for fans on opening day.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) ) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in the Mexican Republic.

Source: Twitter

