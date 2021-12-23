As the families are getting together, we are sure that a few laughs are good for us in the midst of so many dramas and tragedies that are formed in a jiffy. So here we have the list of 17 best comedy series that have been released (whether they are novelties or new seasons) in Spain.

‘Dickinson’ | Seasons 2 and 3

This year we have been lucky enough to see Hailee Steinfeld quite a bit. Two seasons of ‘Dickinson’ that have entertained us in his portrait of the American poet. Beyond the graces of this refreshing look at the figure and her family, these twenty episodes have delved a lot into young Emily’s journey of maturity in an exquisite way.

‘The director’

Amanda Peet signs this sweet academic comedy starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass. A fun exploration of the university ecosystem, or rather, of the university faculty, who is quite right with their darts.

‘Ghosts’ | Seasons 1 to 3

Simply hilarious the arrival of the three seasons to date of ‘Ghosts’ (‘Ghosts’). Under an argument of those that could go well or badly (couple move to a haunted mansion and live with their ghosts), we have a brilliant comedy in the purest British style.

‘Hacks’

You only need to see the first minutes of this comedy to understand why it has been one of the most loved by critics and academics in the United States. A fantastic and hilarious comedy about comedy with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

‘What we do in the shadows’ | Season 3

Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson and Guillermo return with another great season of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’. Paul Simms and company continue to sharpen stakes and jokes as our protagonists assume new changes in their lives.

‘Lost fag’

I don’t know to what extent we can call it a comedy, because what Bob Pop does with this semi-autobiography is special and delicate. An exploration and song of youth and great personal growth from start to finish.

It can be seen on TNT and HBO Max | Review

‘Mythic Quest’ | Season 2

It is worth that this year we have had great comedies on Apple TV + but we must vindicate the second installment of the comedy of the video game industry. Some episodes that expand the range, give away episodes like the one starring F. Murray Abraham and leave us in suspense trying to find out what will happen in seasons 3 and 4.

‘The queen of the people’

The summer of our life is what Raúl Navarro tries to capture in this small but festive comedy that claims something as Spanish as the street festivals and the town festivals. Lucía Caraballo stars and stands out in the middle of a cast of aúpa.

It can be seen on Flooxer and Atresplayer | Review

‘Reservation Dogs’

The new series by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo was very promising and the debt has been fulfilled with this as funny as it is heartwarming story of a group of teenagers / little zascandiles and their attempt to kill time on the reservation.

‘Kings of the night’

Not without controversy (its cancellation has aroused suspicions), this acid portrait of the war on sports radio leaves us several bumpers (Javier Gutiérrez and Miki Esparbé, among others) and, incidentally, knows how to balance its elements of both comedy and of drama.

‘Solar Opposites’ | Seasons 1 and 2

I said at its premiere that the new Justin Roiland series has nothing to envy of ‘Rick and Morty’ and I reaffirm myself. A series that refines that humor that we like so much and that grows episode by episode until it gives us things like that exciting plot on the wall.

‘Only murders in the building’

Considering Steve Martin and Martin Short were involved, it should come as no surprise that this mystery comedy has indeed been a delight from start to finish.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ | Seasons 1 and 2

At a time when the fandom seems somewhat disenchanted with the new dramatic proposals of ‘Star Trek’ (at least with ‘Discovery’), this fantastic animated series vindicates and has fun exploring the universe created by Roddenberry in a fabulous way.

It can be seen on Amazon Prime Video | Review

‘Starstruck’

One of the first surprises in the HBO Max catalog has come in the form of an indie romantic comedy. The story of a girl who unknowingly gets involved with a movie star leads us with great wisdom and good work throughout the individual days of the year.

‘Ted Lasso’ | Season 2

There was a lot of anticipation to see how the great comedy of 2020 would return and its return did not disappoint at all. Jason Sudeikis and company do not remain in the mere portrait of the kindness of their protagonist and decide to delve even more into what is behind both the coach and his team.

‘Come on Juan’

Season 3 of the political adventures of Juan Carrasco continues its course, validating, once again, his title of best Spanish comedy of the corresponding year. With an air of a rather nice thriller, this ex-minister’s forward flight gives us some excellent moments.

‘The sex life of college girls’

Peet’s proposal is not the only college entry on the list, but we also have Mindy Kaling’s proposal. The entrance of four young girls to the prestigious Essex as they navigate between studies and boys.

And so far our favorites, what are yours?