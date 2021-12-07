Ant-man and the Wasp: Quatumania will present to the MCU one of Marvel’s most dangerous arch-villains to the MCU, we’re talking about MODOK

Marvel Studios is working on Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are expected to further explore the strange Quantum Realm.

Several new faces will join the school, plus some familiar enemies. After rumors hinted at his inclusion, Bill Murray confirmed his appearance in Quantumania, although he indicated that he will not reprise this role in MCU projects.

Kathryn Newton will also be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replacing Emma Fuhrman as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang. And presented at the end of the first season of Loki on Disney +, Jonathan Majors, giving life to the fearsome Kang the conqueror. There is also knowledge that the actor who played Darren Cross, Corey Stoll, will return for Quantumania after being absent from the franchise since 2015’s Ant-Man.

However, the gallery of villains for the school is only getting fatter, since Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will present MODOK himself to the UCM. According to sources The Direct, MODOK will be introduced to the UCM in a major plot role. Although this information has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Although Jim Carrey was previously rumored to take on a villain role in the MCU, The Direct can confirm that the actor is not playing MODOK in the Ant-Man school.

For those unfamiliar with the MODOK character, the villain started out as Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) character George Tarleton in the comics.

After an experiment gone wrong, Tarleton transformed into the mechanized organism designed only to kill (or MODOK for short), a strange lifeform that subsequently takes over AIM to represent all of its villainous quirks. Due to his overdeveloped and overgrown head, MODOK has a genius-level intellect and is capable of using psionic powers.

Apparently MODOK was included in an earlier draft script to Quantumania written by Paul Rudd himself, so it seems the villain managed to survive the rewrites long enough to make it to the final movie. Since AIM was also part of this past version and the group’s association with the villain, it is likely that the organization will also make an appearance in the film alongside MODOK.

With MODOK already starring in its own separate MCU Hulu series, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios differentiates its adaptation from the family man version of Patton Oswalt. Oswalt may have missed out on playing the villain on the big screen, but at least he’s been given a chance for another role in the MCU.

Then, What could be the role of MODOK in Quantumania? Considering that the villain is known for his brain, MODOK will almost certainly be of great interest to a villain like Kang the Conqueror. MODOK could be an intellectual rival to the villain Jonathan Majors, and the two’s plans could get in the other’s way.

Alternatively, MODOK can act as a useful asset to Kang, and the latter could enlist the villain’s help in finding an easy way to destroy his variants. After all, MODOK was designed only to kill.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.