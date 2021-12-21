Yuji Naka launches a new free game

After the disaster that was Wonderworld Balance earlier this year, many thought that the career of Yuji Naka, co-creator of Sonic, had come to an end. However, the designer noted that development of a simple game for mobile devices would begin. Well said and done Naka already has a new title, which you can enjoy right now for free.

Through his official Twitter account, Naka announced SHOT2048, a mobile title that is already available on the Google play store Y App Store. The developer has pointed out that this is the first game that he has created alone, without the help of someone else, in the last 37 years. This is the description of SHOT2048:

“The purpose is to shoot the same number to get to 2048, but aim for more. Tap to move the number left or right and release your finger to shoot the number. If you hit the same number, the numbers will be combined and added. The game ends when the numbers stop in the red area of ​​the game in the foreground ”.

I created a hyper-casual game called [#SHOT2048]. This is the first time in my 37 years as a game creator that I, Yuji Naka, have made a game all by myself. I would appreciate it if you could play it and spread the word. Thank you very much. https://t.co/vuWmoxO0sj pic.twitter.com/LNwQDORXJO – Yuji Naka / 中 裕 司 (@nakayuji) December 18, 2021

At the moment it is unknown what Yuji Naka will do in the future. After the failure of Wonderworld Balance, not many studios want to give this developer a chance, and it seems that the only way is to work independently, or create your own studio.

Yuji Naka has the potential to be a good developer, but it seems like all his ideas just can’t come to fruition. This results in a series of experiences that, at best, are undervalued, or just end up as horrible as Wonderworld Balance.

