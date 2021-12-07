Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that, through a monthly payment, allows us to access a large library of video games that we can play without limitations. Among its key points, it highlights that Xbox Exclusives Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day. But this is not all, since thanks to the union with EA Play service, players of the successful Redmond service can also enjoy a host of critically acclaimed Electronic Arts titles.

Xbox Game Pass also has a separate PC service tailored for its players, called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold). Although, the PC catalog includes most of the exclusive games that are coming to Xbox, in addition to other games only available to PC players.

Here are some of the big games coming to Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2022

Microsoft He is determined to give us more and add new games to the catalog over the next year. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to bring you a small list where we review the Big Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Launch in 2022. We anticipate that next year looks incredibly good. Ready?

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox (updated list)

Total War Warhammer III on Game Pass

Far beyond the world and its little wars there is a dimension of pure and malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to mortal mind. He whispers promises of power, but to contemplate him is to be seduced by him. To give him his soul. Become that. The four Ruinous Powers rule this place, always seeking to escape their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of demonic corruption. The world is on the edge of a precipice. The coming conflict will swallow everyone up. Will you conquer your demons?

Redfall on Game Pass

Redfall is an open-world cooperative FPS developed by Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. The city of Redfall is besieged by a legion of vampires who have isolated the island from the outside world. Caught with a handful of survivors, you’ll form the perfect vampire slayer team in this action-packed open world.

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl on Game Pass

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of gamers debuts in a big way on a next-gen console with STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Experience a unique combination of first person shooter, immersive simulation and horror.

Atomic Heart on Game Pass

A global system failure occurs at Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information that threatens to destroy the entire world.

Slime Rancher 2 on Game Pass