Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that, through a monthly payment, allows us to access a large library of video games that we can play without limitations. Among its key points, it highlights that Xbox Exclusives Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day. But this is not all, since thanks to the union with EA Play service, players of the successful Redmond service can also enjoy a host of critically acclaimed Electronic Arts titles.

Xbox Game Pass also has a separate PC service tailored for its players, called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold). Although, the PC catalog includes most of the exclusive games that are coming to Xbox, in addition to other games only available to PC players.

Here are some of the big games coming to Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2022

Microsoft He is determined to give us more and add new games to the catalog over the next year. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to bring you a small list where we review the Big Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Launch in 2022. We anticipate that next year looks incredibly good. Ready?

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox (updated list)

Total War Warhammer III on Game Pass

Far beyond the world and its little wars there is a dimension of pure and malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to mortal mind. He whispers promises of power, but to contemplate him is to be seduced by him. To give him his soul. Become that. The four Ruinous Powers rule this place, always seeking to escape their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of demonic corruption. The world is on the edge of a precipice. The coming conflict will swallow everyone up. Will you conquer your demons?

Redfall on Game Pass

Redfall is an open-world cooperative FPS developed by Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. The city of Redfall is besieged by a legion of vampires who have isolated the island from the outside world. Caught with a handful of survivors, you’ll form the perfect vampire slayer team in this action-packed open world.

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl on Game Pass

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of gamers debuts in a big way on a next-gen console with STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Experience a unique combination of first person shooter, immersive simulation and horror.

Atomic Heart on Game Pass

A global system failure occurs at Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information that threatens to destroy the entire world.

Slime Rancher 2 on Game Pass

In this sequel to the hit Slime Rancher, continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau on her journey across the Slime Sea to Rainbow Island, a land full of ancient mysteries and new slimes to contend with.

A Plague Tale Requiem on Game Pass

Embark on an emotional and amazing journey. Join Amicia and her brother, Hugo, on a dangerous new mission in which they will have to do whatever it takes to survive a brutal and indifferent world. Developed by Asobo Studio for Xbox Series X | S and Windows 10.

Starfield on Game Pass

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years to be created by Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, you can create the character of your choice and explore with unprecedented freedom as you embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery.

Pupperazzi on Game Pass

Put your love for puppies to the test – we have a ton of dogs that need their photos taken, damn! Photograph and catalog the best (and funniest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOW.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator on Game Pass

Delve into the shaking bowels of alien capitalism in Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – The Sci-Fi Body Horror Market Tycoon Game You Didn’t Know You Needed!

Replaced in Game Pass

REPLACED is a 2.5D retro-futuristic sci-fi action platformer where you embody REACH, an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its will. REPLACED combines cinematic platforms with pixelated graphics and a fluid combat system bursting with action.

Somerville at Game Pass

In the wake of the disaster, he must find the means to make his family whole again. Somerville is a science fiction adventure based on the intimate aftermath of a large-scale conflict.

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising on Game Pass

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It features city-building mechanics, frenzied combat, and a significant backstory for several of the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes characters.

Scorn on Game Pass

Scorn’s story takes place in a nightmarish universe of strange figures and a bleak setting. The game is based on a terrifying concept: being drawn into a new universe. Isolated and lost in this dream world, you will explore the different interconnected regions in a non-linear way. Each location has its own theme, puzzles, and characters that are essential to creating a cohesive world.