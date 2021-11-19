This is how Jawed Karim, the aforementioned co-founder, has expressed himself in the description of the video “Me at the Zoo”.

Apparently to one of the three founders YouTube doesn’t seem like a great idea removing the ‘dislike’ counter from the platform, to the point of saying that, believes that this movement will lead to the decline of said platform. They may seem like too harsh words, but this is how Jawed Karim has expressed himself, known not only for being one of the creators but also for appearing in the first video that was published.

To put everything in context, this all happens after YouTube announced that hide the ‘dislike’ counter to combat “dislike attacks”, something that happens when several users agree to bombard the video of some content creator with ‘I don’t like’, especially it happens in small channels. To give more justification to this decision, the company said that the amount of ‘dislikes’ does not cause great impact on the audienceTherefore, they do not consider it a valid tool to measure the quality of content.

Well, after this, Jawed karim said: “There is not a single YouTube creator who thinks that removing ‘dislikes’ is a good idea. Why would YouTube make this change that no one likes? There is a reason, but it is not a good one, and it will not be released publicly“. The co-founder of the platform continues with:” The idea is that, among the avalanche of content, there are great creations waiting to be exhibited. And for that to happen, the things that are not good have to disappear as quickly as possible. The process works and has a name: wisdom of the crowds. The process is interrupted when the platform interferes. Then, the platform inevitably goes into decline“.

All this was not said in a statement as such, but he wrote it in the description of the video “Me at the Zoo”, in which he appears himself (Or what is the same, the first YouTube video). Do not think that the thing ends there, since it has also been dropped for the comments of the video in which the company talks about said change in the platform and its position on the matter. What can be read is the following: “Matt doesn’t seem excited because he knows the decision is wrong.“. The Matt you mention is Matt Koval, this is the link between the creators and the platform, and he is also the one who stars in the video in which Karim has commented.

It is worth mentioning, before finishing, that Jawed Karim is the second time he criticizes GoogleLet’s remember, just in case, that Google owns YouTube; since the first was in 2013. In that occasion came out against YouTube requiring a Google+ account in order to comment on videos. This complaint was also made by changing the description of the video “Me at the zoo“, putting the following:” Why the hell do I need a Google+ account to comment on a video? “Without a doubt, it seems that he is taking advantage of his video after so many years.

