Shenmue 3 would be the game that would start this promotion.

During these months it has been possible to see how Epic Games Store has given away games on a weekly basis, thus giving rise to many players having been able to acquire around one hundred games for free. This is a practice that has been maintained since 2020, so if we take this date into account, someone who has been downloading games from the beginning can already be around two hundred games in their personal library.

Nevertheless, It seems that from the Epic Games Store they want to close the year in a big way, since at the end of this month fifteen games could be given away according to a report, being so these games would be distributed between December 16 and 30, which would give rise to many users taking advantage of the Christmas period so that the number of titles in their libraries increases.

An insider talks about the 15 titles that the Epic Games Store could give away at the end of December

In this way, the information comes from the Dealabs user with the name of Billbill-Kun, this being a well-known figure because correctly filtered the batch of games that would arrive on PS Plus in the months of September, October, November and December, in addition to the Xbox Live Games with Gold titles from this last month. All of this translates into he is a very reliable user, so what you say, despite not being official, has a lot of weight.

Under this premise, the user states that the first title that the Epic store would give away on December 16 would be Shenmue 3, so at least a big game with renown will be given. It is worth mentioning that this same user affirms that games can only be claimed on the day they are available in the storeExcept for the last one, since this could be ordered for a week.

It should be noted that this practice is not new to the Epic Games Store, since in 2020 it gave away 15 games during the same Christmas period, while in 2019 there were 12 titles that it gave for free to its users. Thus, these antecedents give a lot of weight to this possible promotion, so we will only have to wait a few more days to see if it finally materializes.

For the rest, remember that you can currently download two more games, although you must hurry, since these will disappear shortly to be replaced by others.

