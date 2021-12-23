An old and peculiar Pepsi advertisement has been revived on social networks that, just as it did years ago, is drawing attention for its message.

There is a “popular” saying that says that “the Internet is not written in pencil, it is written in ink”, which means that absolutely everything that is uploaded to the network has a record; always, some user has saved posts, tweets, photos. Everything.

In these times of the rise of social networks, it is normal for old publications to be revived, as digitization has given rise to it.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that, at present, social networks are a great tool for brands that are looking for new audiences and, based on this, the dissemination of advertising on these platforms is vital for companies to reach to your goals.

It is a fact, from this perspective, that brands need social networks, whether it is to publicize their new promotions or, failing that, to revive old advertising that, in some way, can be adjusted to these times.

Since last November 15, a Pepsi advertisement has been browsing on Twitter that it is not known whether it is misleading or a mere creative strategy, but which, in short, is attracting attention.

Whether it’s risky or a creative strategy, what Pepsi did a few years ago has been the subject of scrutiny and analysis.

The user @senorarrobamkt, on Twitter, he was the one who shared the publicity that begins with the message “now your queue can be bigger”, a strategy that, as well as risky, can generate great controversy.

Now read: