In this digital world of social networks; we have learned to live in the background that is how I see it; in which you have an “alternate” life to the face-to-face life, which definitely influences and helps us to relate to many more people than in face-to-face life since it would be impossible to achieve it. Unless we could live for at least 200 years. That is one of the great advantages that I see in social networks.

On this occasion I want to give you some tips that can help you to be influencers on LinkedIn, but it is clear that being an influencer on LinkedIn is totally different from any other type of influencer on other social networks, not bad or good just different.

In order to have a better context, history always helps us understand; LinkedIn was created by Reid Hoffman on May 3, 2003 together with a group of fellow Paypal members. Its origin was very oriented to a professional network of contacts to be able to recruit and find work.

“LinkedIn has been profitable since 2006; Its management says the company raised about $ 80 million from investors last year. Today it has a value of more than 1,000 million dollars ”Expansión 2020

It has been in existence for almost 19 years and yet it is one of the most powerful business social networks, there are other business social networks but with very little scope.

What is it that makes it so powerful?

Just this data: 575 million users, with more than 260 million active users. Of these LinkedIn users who are participating with the platform every month, 40% access this on a daily basis.

For all this, it is essential for your professional image to be active, build your personal brand and properly relate to your target audiences, I advise you to follow these tips.

Define who are the leaders that inspire you and follow them; to those who, because of their career and profession, you believe can positively influence you and enrich you with their content. Every day review content relevant to you and your audiences , comment and share. Write relevant content for your audiences at least once a week, if your thing is not writing you can read articles from the leaders you follow and share it , this can help you have more visibility on your network.

Last but not least don’t expect an immediate result everything in this life requires patience, you have to sow to be able to reap.

I close with this famous phrase that I love from James Allen “The law of the harvest is to reap more than you sow. Sow an act, you reap a habit. Plant a habit and you will harvest character. Sow a character and reap a destiny ”

What do you do to position yourself better on LinkedIn, share us?