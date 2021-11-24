Having more than 400 thousand followers on Twitter makes Martí Batres not only the government secretary of Mexico City and one of Morena’s key influencers, who has unexpectedly promoted the use of packaging Tupperware to bring food to the office.

The peculiar promotion that has been made in networks with the mention of the brand, occurs at a key moment to tell stories through these platforms and the most important thing in this is that communication with the consumer is promoted, from a creative guideline that today in day it has no waste.

Eating from Tupperware packaging

The occurrence of Martí Batres to show when he eats food stored in Tupperware containers, has led him to show himself with containers of this firm such as the popular Eco Twist bottle as well as tortillas wrapped in a plastic bag.

“Since I arrived at the Secretary of Government, I also take my Tupperware every day,” he explained in his tweet, warning that with this he added to the key practices in the average habits of the Mexican consumer, where undoubtedly many Professionals take advantage of eating food prepared at home and transported in containers of this popular brand.

This is not the first time that he promotes the use of Tupperware, when he was in office as a senator, he made publications on his social networks where he assured that he ate with the help of these containers, to be able to take food from home to his office.

Although it is an unexpected promotion for the brand, it is not the first time that this firm has achieved surprise activations on social networks, after a message went viral on these platforms when a man lost his water bottle, so he asked through of a sheet to whoever took it, to return it or pay.

The sentence became a trend within networks and immediately the conversation placed Tupperware at the center of the viral mentions.

Since I arrived at the Secretary of the Government, I also take my Tupperware every day. pic.twitter.com/i4Fe9nQEov – Martí Batres (@martibatres) November 23, 2021

Now read: