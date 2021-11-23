The madness of Black Friday 2021 does not stop, and that is that there are thousands of interesting offers that we are seeing these days in numerous products from both Xiaomi and other brands. What we did not know is that this date was going to be marked on the calendar as the best to get the popular Xiaomi Mi Watch, which has just reached its historic low price.

This is precisely a regular part of our weekly offers compilations, but We have never seen it as cheap as we can buy it through Goboo, where we find it at only 85 euros, a historical discount of more than 40 euros for this product.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch for 44 euros less on the occasion of Black Friday

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the most advanced smartwatch offered by the Chinese firm today in our country. East mount a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel, different sensors to be able to measure all aspects of our health such as steps, calories, heart rate or blood oxygen and a battery capable of reaching 16 days of autonomy without going through the charger.





Also has GPS and GLONASS sensor with which we can register with much greater precision different sports data such as the route, ability to parameterize up to 117 different sports activities, and even a very careful design with which we will have an attractive and quite versatile watch for every situation with interchangeable 22 mm straps.

The PVP of this Xiaomi Mi Watch is 129 euros although we can easily find something more content for a price. What we had not seen to date is a price as cheap as the one offered by Goboo on the occasion of Black Friday, being able to buy it for only 85 euros, brutal considering what this product can offer us.

Xiaomi Mi Watch – Smart Watch, Smartwatch Women Men with 1.39 “AMOLED Screen, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, 117 Training Modes, 5 ATM (Black) Read: Alexa debuts modes for health care and elderly care

Looking for more deals?





If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news, you can take a look at the technological offers of Xataka or visit the other Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

And if you want to be informed of the offers, bargains and discounts that we publish on MundoXiaomi, you can follow us on Twitter or Facebook. We also recommend you subscribe by leaving your email in the box that you will see at the bottom of the page or read us through our feed.