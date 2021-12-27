One of the most recent releases from Realme is not only remarkable for its specifications, but also for its striking aesthetics. With a lime green phosphorescent your device will look completely different from the rest.

For some time we have seen how manufacturers have opted for a aesthetic line whose patterns match in practically all cases. Each one contributing their own touch, but the vast majority keep a appearance similar, although this does not mean that there are no smartphones that stand out for this property. Here are 5 mobiles whose design will make you fall in love.

But it is not the only thing that the new Realme GT Neo 2 boasts, as it is accompanied by high-end technology at a mid-range price. For about 490 euros you can do with an attractive, powerful and durable terminal.

Xiaomi Mi Note Pro Bamboo

The Chinese company offers an infinite range of possibilities when it comes to smartphones, but this special edition of the Redmi Note series is a differentiated case. Its name speaks for itself, as it is characterized by its rear part designed with natural bamboo. This provides a touch unmatched by any other phone on the market.

Unfortunately, this terminal will not see the light in Spain, since its launch only produced in China at a price of 2300 yuan, which is equivalent to about 350 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

It is impossible that the new Samsung folding was not on this list, since it not only stands out for its small size, but it is possibly the most aesthetic folding that has been seen so far thanks to its external screen that is next to the camera module.

By a amount close to 900 euros you will be the envy of the neighborhood through a smartphone unique and packed with possibilities.

iPhone SE (2017)

Apple has always specialized in the development of premium-end terminals with a design quite elegant, but the iPhone SE of 2017 takes the jackpot of the American brand.

This line of mobiles is known for its small and compact dimensions, but those that arrived that year had a unique appearance compared to those that can be seen today. That difference in tonalities gave him a refined and seductive appearance for many consumers.

Honor 50

The company that belonged to Huawei for a while has become independent and has made official the arrival relatively recently of its new launch Honor 50, which is loaded with noteworthy specifications, but also a groundbreaking aesthetic section.

Two of the available colors look spectacular. Specifically, the Frost Crystal and HONOR Code model. The first is similar to shine of a pearl or diamond, while the second looks almost identical, but with the signature inscription spread across the entire rear area. Make the whole world ask about him for about 530 euros.