Apple continues to work on its music app dedicated to classical music, and a new job opening points in a very interesting direction.

Since Apple acquired Primephonic, an application dedicated to streaming classical music, it seems that the company has gotten down to work to put it to good use. It has recently been confirmed that those of Cupertino are working on a way to integrate the operation of Primephonic into Apple Music, and not only that, they also want us to feel the power of classical music in our body.

It seems that Apple is looking for a person who can offer “UX know-how and new perspectives“. This person would work directly with Primephonic, and is part of Apple’s plan to provide visual, auditory and haptic support to classical music from Apple Music. The job offer is in the Jobs section from Apple’s official website, and that person must be located in Amsterdam or London.

This application dedicated to classical music linked to Apple Music would launch sometime in 2022, as Apple commented in previous statements. Of course, it will feature additions like the lossless audio and Dolby Atmos spatial sound that Apple Music already has. However, its user interface and catalog will focus solely on classical music.

Primephonic as an app has disappeared

Since the acquisition of Primephonic by Apple, the application stopped receiving new subscribers and therefore closed its services some time later. Those who had a subscription to the classical music app during the shutdown were rewarded with six free months of Apple Music, a service that also has a wide catalog of classical music, as well as (https://ipadizate.com/tutoriales/como-escuchar-sonido-espacial-con-dolby-atmos-y-audio-sin-perdida-en -apple-music).

Despite the fact that Apple Music does not have a Spotify Wrapped, there is a way in which we can see our most played songs of 2021. Apple Music continues to be a growing service, and if they end up integrating this interesting novelty, we are sure that it will be a great addition to the list of possibilities of the streaming service.

