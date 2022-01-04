You only have 24 hours to buy these discounted gaming laptops

Buying a computer is difficult in the middle of 2022 due to the shortage of some chips. However, with laptops there is not much of a problem with stock, and considering the high price of dedicated graphics cards for desktop computers, it is not crazy to buy a laptop if you are looking to have a complete gaming computer. In addition, there are sales that even leave models with RTX 3060 for less than 1,000 euros, which is how much that PC card costs to resell. Of course, the laptop model is less powerful, but still gives great performance.
HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0046ns
We start with the cheapest gaming model available. This HP laptop features a 16.1-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Its price is 721.65 euros.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-77QK
Acer gaming laptop that takes us into the field of RTX graphics cards. It has an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 15.6-inch Full HD 144 Hz screen, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Its price is of 899 euros, a fairly balanced price for a laptop with a dedicated graphics card with RTX technology.
ASUS TUF F15 FX506HM-HN016
One of the cheapest models that we can find on the market with an RTX 3060. This ASUS computer has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 15.6-inch Full HD screen, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD and card. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and the laptop not only has HDMI 2.0, but also supports DisplayPort 1.4 through the USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector. 934.15 euros.
ASUS TUF F15 FX506HM-HN014
If the previous model is short on processor, you have the option to upgrade it. This ASUS laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 15.6-inch 120 Hz Full HD screen, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Its price is of 1,274.15 euros.
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513EA-BQ003T
Finally, and although we are not facing a gaming laptop, we are facing a very well balanced model, which is ideal to give to whoever wants to use it for office automation. It has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 15.6-inch Full HD screen, 512 GB SSD, and WiFi 6. Its price is 594.15 euros.