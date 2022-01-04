You only have 24 hours to buy these discounted gaming laptops

Buying a computer is difficult in the middle of 2022 due to the shortage of some chips. However, with laptops there is not much of a problem with stock, and considering the high price of dedicated graphics cards for desktop computers, it is not crazy to buy a laptop if you are looking to have a complete gaming computer. In addition, there are sales that even leave models with RTX 3060 for less than 1,000 euros, which is how much that PC card costs to resell. Of course, the laptop model is less powerful, but still gives great performance.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0046ns

We start with the cheapest gaming model available. This HP laptop features a 16.1-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Its price is 721.65 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-77QK

Acer gaming laptop that takes us into the field of RTX graphics cards. It has an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 15.6-inch Full HD 144 Hz screen, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Its price is of 899 euros, a fairly balanced price for a laptop with a dedicated graphics card with RTX technology.