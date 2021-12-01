The question is, which of all these models is the most recommended for a student? Well, without a doubt, the AirPods Pro are the headphones that a student can get the most out of, mainly because they are the ones that have active noise cancellation , and this is a fundamental point when studying and especially if you usually study in noisy environments.

Since Apple launched the first version of the AirPods, the Cupertino company has been adding features to each of the versions that have hit the market in recent years, until we currently find a wide variety of headphones. On the one hand the “AirPods” to dry, on the other the “Pro” and at the highest quality end the “Max”. Each of these models has specific characteristics that make them different and hence they can be focused on an audience with some needs or others.

In addition, being small headphones, they allow you to use them not only to study, but also for many other activities like sports or a simple phone call. The AirPods Pro are the most versatile Apple headphones that is on the market right now, with the vast majority of features that have been introduced in the rest of the models, but with a fairly balanced price, especially if you are able to take advantage of any of the many offers that usually exist on Amazon .

What about the AirPods Max?

Surely, hearing that the argument we have used to recommend the AirPods Pro as the ideal headphones for students is noise cancellation have you thought about the AirPods Max. The reality is that these headphones are truly fantastic, giving users a very satisfactory experience. However, two points must be taken into account, which for a student are key.

The first of them is the size of the headphones. Although they are really comfortable for studying, it is true that when it comes to taking advantage of it to perform other activities such as going for a run or taking a walk on the street, having a headset reduces comfort and versatility when using them. The second point, as you can foresee, is the price, and is that Apple sells these AirPods Max for 629 euros, and usually a student is not to spend so much money on a device of this type, hence we believe that you can get much more out of the AirPods Pro, both for the price they have as for the versatility that comes with being such a small headset.