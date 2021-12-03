Now you can have the Apple Watch Series 7 face on your iPhone as a clock widget.

Widgets are one of the best ways to customize the iPhone home screen, and one of the best apps to do so is Widgy. This application allows us to create widgets to our liking and, what is better, share them with anyone. It has a huge community behind that brings us Great widgets like this with the exclusive Apple Watch Series 7 watch face.

We have already talked to you on previous occasions about Widgy since it offers us spectacular widgets. We can have the classic Mickey Mouse sphere from the Apple Watch as a widget or have a widget with our own Memoji and a lot of information. And now we can use the new sphere of the Apple Watch Series 7.

How to have the new sphere of the Apple Watch Series 7 as a widget on the iPhone

Downloading Widgy widgets is very easy, within the app itself you have a tab called Explore to discover new widgets, but best of all, you can also import them from a simple QR code.

The first thing is download the Widgy app on your iPhone, the free version allows us to use a single widget. Now we must download the sphere widget, and to do so we advise you to follow these steps:

Enter Widgy and the Believe yourself section click on Import Widgy. Give it permissions to access the camera. Focus on the image that we leave you under these lines. The widget will be imported, press up on the arrow to go back. Another option is to copy this address, open it in Safari and download the widget: widgyURL: //widgy.icu/api/v1/widgy/9505efc1-3c95-473b-8fca-5108c5986836

Now to be able correctly configure and use this widget on your iPhone, you must follow these instructions:

At the bottom, tap on Manage and enter Set Transparent Background, follow the instructions that are displayed.

Now click on Small # 1 and add the widget.

It will ask you to choose the position in which you are going to place the widget.

We exit the Widgy app to the iPhone home screen.

Hold down the screen and click on the “+” in the upper left.

Select or search for Widgy.

In the first widget that appears, tap Add widget at the bottom.

The 19 best widgets for iPhone and iPad

Widy is probably the best app out there to create and share widgets. We have at our disposal hundreds of them completely free of charge, just in case you want to use more than one widget at the same time, you will have to unlock the premium functions of the application.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe