One of the most questionable traditions of Christmas is the Christmas jumper. Unlike the advent calendar or Christmas carols, sweaters are a fad that was only invented to hurt … even if they are so cozy and cozy.

It’s December and what we were all looking forward to was seeing what design Microsoft had come up with for this year’s Ugly Sweater.

In case you are lost, Microsoft started a tradition called Ugly Sweater (in Spanish, ugly jersey) back in 2018 and throughout these three years we have seen the company present its products in a limited edition jersey format for the Christmas season.

This year’s design is inspired by the popular game Minesweeper that has accompanied us since the last century And the best thing is that it is already available for purchase in the Xbox Gear store … or that is what I would tell you if it weren’t because it was sold out as soon as it came out.

Microsoft does this partly as a joke but also as a charity, as it pledged to donate $ 100,000 to AbleGamers, a charity whose objective is to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities.

Regarding its price, The Ugly Sweater from Minesweeper is priced at $ 74.99, not including shipping costs, so we are talking about a sweater that, no matter how ugly, is too expensive. Although for a charitable cause whatever.

If you are not interested the Ugly Sweater but you love aesthetics, the company also has some retro Christmas-themed wallpapers for Microsoft Teams.

Furthermore, Microsoft has gone further and created the original Minesweeper game on GitHub so that anyone can play in their browser.