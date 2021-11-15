Google Meet is one of the many Google extensions and it turns out to be very similar to platforms like Microsoft Teams or Zoom. These are the 3 biggest meeting platforms video out there today. However, for certain reasons some people prefer to use a specific one over another.

Once you open a google account Meet You must configure it as if it were a Facebook or Instagram profile. If you have placed a photo that you currently do not want as a profile photo, continue reading this chapter. Soon we will be showing you how to change your photo on Google Meet

How to change the Google Meet photo from Google Chrome?

Google Meet can be used from both computers and mobile phones. The settings regarding the Google Meet account can also be changed from both devices.

From computers you would have to use the Google browser to change this type of thing, since there is no Google Meet program for computers. Follow the instructions that we will show you below so that you learn how to change your profile picture on this platform

Open Google Meet in the browser

In the case of computers, for sign in to Google Meet start by entering the Hangouts page. Once you are inside the page, look for the section in which you log in, enter your data and access your account.

Select your profile picture icon

Once the Google session is started, you will look for the menu section where you will find an option called ‘Settings’. Within ‘Settings’ there should be another option called ‘Manage accounts’. Inside there you will select the account for which you want to change the photo. Once you have selected it, click on the image that this account has as a profile photo.

Click on the photo icon and choose your photo

By pressing the iprofile image of that account, a new window will open with Windows Explorer or Mac Explorer depending on the operating system that your computer has. In this place you can view all the files that you have on your computer.

You should find the image you want to put as a profile photo on Google Meet, select it and then click on accept. By doing all these things, the photo change for Google Meet would be ready. Although it is true that you have changed the photo from Google Hangouts, it will automatically be changed in your Google Meet account as well.

The same will happen with your Gmail account and with the accounts of the other Google extensions that you have or use. In addition to change profile photo to Google Meet, you can also change the background image for a presentation. This feature is worth learning how to use as it comes in handy when conducting video meetings.

How can I change the Google Meet photo from my mobile?

Previously, we have shown you how to change your Google Meet profile photo from a computer. Now, the time has come for you to see what is the method to follow to change the Google Meet profile photo from the application of an Android device. Carefully follow all the indications that we will give you and pay attention to each of the processes so that you do not get lost and everything can go perfectly.

Go to ‘Manage account’

You can change your profile picture from Gmail itself, an application that you most likely have on your device. First things first, open the Gmail application, pull down the more options bar and look for a call ‘Manage account’. Being there in the ‘Manage account’ section, go to find another option which is called ‘Personal information’. From there you can change all kinds of things your google account, including the profile picture that this one has.

Change the photo from ‘Personal information’

Within ‘Personal information’ you will have to change the profile photo by clicking on the current image that the account has. Once you do, you will see the list of photos what do you have in your gallery, choose the one you prefer the most and proceed to save the changes. It should be noted that to change this type of thing it is necessary to have a good internet connection. Especially if the image you want to upload has a large resolution.

Whenever you want to change your profile photo on Google Meet or some other Google extensions, you will have to repeat the same process. In case you didn’t know, all these steps too can be carried out from the same Google Chrome browser. So, if the Gmail app does not allow you to make these types of settings, choose to use the browser.