Yelena Belova has been a great addition to the Hawkeye series, and proof of her importance is the individual poster that Marvel Studios dedicates to her.

The second half of the Hawkeye season has seen a huge addition with the arrival of Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s sister Black Widow, and that has earned her her individual poster courtesy of Marvel Studios.

Yelena has teamed up with the mighty Maya Lopez and Kate Bishop to form a trio of mighty girls who have found missions. In Kate’s case, he has established an alliance with Clint Barton where while she helps him recover the mysterious watch, he protects her from the dangerous royal boss of the Pants Mafia. For her part, Maya is determined to end Barton as she blames him for her father’s death. And finally, an undercover employer has hired Yelena to take down Clint.

Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh talk about Yelena Belova

“I didn’t see it coming,” exclaims Pugh, “that they were going to put me and Clint against each other, which I thought was a really cool twist.”

“Yelena is an amazing character,” says Steinfeld, “she and Kate have a lot of fun together.”

For their part, directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie also have comments for Yelena: “Having someone like Florence really sets up an interesting dynamic with Kate. I think that was what was really fun, it was actually seeing how these two characters fit together, ”reveals Thomas.

“Seeing Natasha Romanov’s sister sitting around talking to Clint Barton’s protégé, we just sat down and really enjoyed it,” says Bertie.

“When we finished Black Widow, my whole experience was with Scarlett, and she really welcomed me to the MCU,” adds Pugh. “And then jumping into her scene partner’s world was so sweet. It’s been a really good first two years in the MCU. “

Here is the individual poster of Yelena Belova

