Colin Trevorrow recently spoke about the role the new dinosaurs will play in Jurassic World: Dominion.

During an interview, Colin trevorrow revealed some details about Jurassic World: Dominion. According to the director, this film will give more prominence to the new dinosaurs that are added to the story. “In this movie we can really show some dinosaurs that I love that we’ve been holding on to for a long time, knowing that we had a chance to go back to the Cretaceous period and see the oviraptor and the giganotosaurus. Several of these are going to play an important role in the film itself. “he commented.

“I really like the Moors intrepidus, a recently discovered dinosaur. It looks a bit like a T-Rex, but it is much smaller. It’s in the movie too, but we featured it in the prequel. I like small dinosaurs, maybe because when I was a kid I imagined having one as a pet. I love that we managed to take something that was really discovered months before. We saw an article about it, we researched it, and we were able to include it in the movie. ” ANDx explained the director of Jurassic World: Dominion.

In the same line, Colin trevorrow revealed that Jurassic World: Dominion will give great importance to Tyrannosaurus rex. “It really allows us to take this brilliant concept that Michael Crichton conceived, which is the foundation on which all of this has been built, and show it in its purest form.” The director detailed.

Previously, the filmmaker had revealed that this new film will celebrate the entire franchise of Jurassic Park. In this way, viewers can enjoy the return of the original cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff goldblum. Their incorporation into the film will not be a simple cameo, but they will have a very important role in the story.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Have you already seen its shocking prologue?