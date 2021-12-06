Yann Ehrlacher has been proclaimed WTCR champion for the second time in a row in Sochi last weekend. At just 25 years old, the French Cyan Racing and Lynk & Co driver can boast of being two-time champion of the World Touring Car Cup, something within the reach of very few pilots and less their age. Although he has had a really solid season, with extreme regularity and has achieved the title with two victories and four podiums, Ehrlacher has not hesitated to highlight the work of each and every member of the team, starting with his teammates Yvan Muller, Santiago Urrutia and Thed Björk.

The new two-time WTCR champion has commented in this regard: «When you see the amount of energy that all team members have to give you the best possible car, you only think about winning for them. The team is very good, everyone lives by and for this. As a pilot, the most amazing feeling you can have is when you feel so pushed by your team. I can only thank the guys who work in Sweden and China, as well as everyone on the racing team. It is good to have achieved the title again for them. As a pilot I don’t have a lot of experience, but I think I have managed to optimize my possibilities».

Yann Ehrlacher is still in the early stages of a career that may be legendary.

Yann Ehrlacher also added in relation to his colleagues: «I had already been in a similar position last yearHe was more experienced and knew a little more when it came to handling pressure. I was in a place that I already knew and I have felt somewhat more comfortable. I also knew that I would have the full support of my teammates in Sochi. The goal was to win the team title, so the first impulse was to win this championship. Once achieved, the drivers’ title came alone. I think they achieved good qualifying positions that allowed us to have more peace of mind. I felt lucky to win the title again with their support».

Yann Ehrlacher, 25, is the only two-time WTCR champion Read news

Finally, Ehrlacher has expressed: “When I debuted in the series I was younger and had much less experience. Even last year when I won the title, I still had a lot to learn. When you are a champion, starting from scratch to become a champion again is difficult. It is not something that can be easily achieved. However, we have recovered everything to be here again. I think my biggest leap forward has been mentallyBecause driving I think we all drive fast. I think the way he handled the pressure throughout the season has been better. I have felt stronger than last year and I think next year I will be even stronger.