SUVs, one of the most successful bodies of all time in cars, continues with a rise, although not as meteoric as it was until a few years ago. Despite the fact that this type of model has become one of the favorites, even in electric cars, market analysts are already beginning to see a certain setback.

There is practically no recollection of a body type that has conquered as many millions of customers around the world as SUVs have. Even the most exclusive SUVs succumbed – and lost – some of their intrinsic qualities to become models with three key letters that have ended up invading all market segments.

Considered as the heirs of the minivans, They ended up devastating even those who have tried to survive by converting themselves into crossovers, and not for those. The big problem is that they have ended up being imposed on new cars in such a way that there are several brands that they have ended up losing much more, neglecting the more traditional bodies for betting everything on SUVs. After all, except for a greater height of the body to the ground and the pertinent aesthetic accessories, few more differences exist between the SUV and the compact or equivalent utility.

Sales ranking in Europe by body type up to 2020 / JATO Dynamics

SUVs sweep the utility and compact, sunk sales

The truth is that almost no brand has put up resistanceRather, they have increasingly promoted this design to take customers. Volkswagen is one of the companies that has bet the most on SUVs – it has 14 SUV models between China, Europe and the United States – and that pointed out that “If we have too many different models and we sell 30 or 40,000 units a year of each one, we will not win money”. Which has not been fulfilled, since those of Wolfsburg have made money with all the SUVs they have launched, and He has not made more box because he has no more space to fill.

Some manufacturers claim to see already an end to this phenomenon, practically at the same time that JATO Dynamics analysts have been able to perceive a slight change in the figures of last October, pointing out that “The SUV had a record share of the overall European market, albeit in decline”. This does not mean that sales of SUVs will suffer a setback in the coming months until a final disaster.

The internal analyzes of the consultancy have revealed very interesting details, because despite the fact that SUV sales are overwhelming, they have not contributed as much to increase these figures, but yes to increasing profit margins compared to 15 years ago, leaving a trail of winners and losers. The first are represented by the German Premium, Volkswagen, the two South Koreans and Toyota, who have known maintain sales of SUVs, traditional models and take advantage of efficient powertrain technologies.

The comparisons are hateful, and more so when they are from 20 years ago. In 2001, the Peugeot 206 was one of the best-selling models in Europe with 443,000 units to his credit. No other model in the recent history of Peugeot has managed to beat that figure, nor adding the sales of the 208 and 2008: from January to August 2021, the two models have not reached 260,000 units. An analysis that for seven major European brands, SUVs have been a disaster, as they lost large revenues from segments B and C between 2001 and 2021.