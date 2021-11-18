The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and its 5G version are on offer for a limited time. Before the arrival of Black Friday and a multitude of sales campaigns before Christmas, Xiaomi has decided to lower its lightest mobile for a limited time.

A very light mobile with enough power

It corresponds to a very comfortable mobile in hand, which despite not being small, conveys a sensation not offered by others built with heavier materials.

Integrates a 6.55-inch screen built with technology AMOLED and one refresh rate at 90 Hz, which will make you see everything in a very fluid way and consuming much less battery than at 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It corresponds to a more sufficient processor to play simple games and make use of social networks.

The main camera is 64 megapixels. It also has an ultra wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels, 20 in the case of the 5G version.

If you look at the battery, this is from 4250 mAh, which is enough to get to the end of the day. In addition, it supports fast charging at 33 W.

For a limited time you can get the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite for 299.99 euros, its original price is 349.99 euros.

Now, if you prefer its 5G version, with a more powerful processor and an improved front camera, you can get it with a 70 euro discount for only 329.99 euros.