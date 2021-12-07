Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with new products. Although, this morning it presented its new robot vacuum cleaner capable of reaching an amazing 8,000Pa, now it has presented a real TV craze that surprises for its price.

It is the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 ″, a 75-inch TV and 4K resolution that debuts in China for less than 700 euros, positioning itself as one of the best options in terms of quality / price.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 ″, features and price

In detail, the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 ″ is presented together with a fairly careful design, where its LED panel offers a front use of 97.7%. It is therefore that we are before a television almost without frames.

Among its characteristics we find a 75-inch LED panel, whose resolution reaches 4K, that is, a resolution of 3,840 × 2,160 pixels. In addition, it is capable of reaching the 120Hz, being compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

Inside we find a powerful MediaTek MTK 9650 and one Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU. It also adds 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and an operating system called MIUI for TV based on Android TV.

Beyond that, the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 ″ television has Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4 / 5GHz, Chromecast integrated, 3x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 and a 25W sound system that combines two independent 12.5W channels, being compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

As for price, the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 ″ is already on sale in China for 4,999 yuan, about 698 euros To the change. That if, at the moment it is unknown if it will end up reaching the Global market.