Xiaomi TV Stick 4K boasts UHD and Dolby Vision

Streaming sticks are undoubtedly one of the simplest and cheapest ways to make older TVs smart or, directly, to give more functionality to older ones whose apps are no longer updated. In this sense, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has been the last to arrive and is one of the most interesting proposals if you are looking to give a second life to your TV.

And it is that together with Amazon, Xiaomi is one of the companies that has opted the most for this system: cheap, powerful TV sticks with a lot of functionalities that the market has received with considerable acceptance. In this sense, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K arrives with Dolby Vision and 4K HDR as flags, but it is not the only thing it offers.

This new version of the Xiaomi stick brings out power chest, which guarantees that for a few years you will be able to make the most of what streaming services offer, since the list of those that are compatible with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is enormous.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is very small and only weighs 42.8g, it can be attached to any TV with a HDMI output and includes Android TV 11 and Chromecast built-in. All powered by a specification sheet that will allow you to enjoy all the streaming content at the highest quality.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, technical specifications

Exit 4K (UHD) with HDR (Dolby Vision) Processor and GPU Quad-core Cortex-A35 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM and

8GB of storage SW Android TV 11

Google Chromecast built-in Connectivity Wi-Fi: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4GHz / 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI output and power via micro USB Video compatibility AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1 Sound compatibility DTS HD and Dolby Atmos

Of course, although we are used to low prices in this type of device, Xiaomi has not confirmed how much the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will cost when it hits the market, while at the moment it has only been officially presented, without giving further details.

What we do know is that it will be fully compatible with Google Assistant, it will have dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video on its remote, which of course has an integrated microphone.

Also thanks to the Android 11 compatibility, all major streaming apps are guaranteed to be available. With this, you can have access to a service such as HBO Max even if your TV is no longer compatible with the new version.