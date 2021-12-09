Youpin is one of those places where you can find everything. Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform is home to countless innovative products, endowed with the excellent value for money that characterizes the company.

To realize this, you just need to take a look at this curious magnifying glass with LED lighting and gravity sensor that Xiaomi has put up for sale and that we can also buy through AliExpress.

Xiaoda 3X, the smart magnifying glass with gravity sensor

At Youpin it is not uncommon to find products such as an electric mosquito killer or a practical hand warmer. However, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform surprises us this time with the device Xiaoda 3X, a smart magnifying glass accompanied by a high-precision gravity sensor and self-adjusting LED lighting.

The Xiaoda 3X smart magnifier, whose dimensions are barely 104 x 104 x 241 mm, it is a multifunctional device ideal for any scenario. The product has a 3X scientific magnification optical glass, which is not exaggerated or causes tremors or dizziness; providing like this greater clarity and definition.

On the other hand, it has a High precision gravity sensor that lights up when you pick up the magnifying glass. Said illumination is provided by 45 LEDs distributed around the lens that emit a soft light that is not harmful to the human eye.

Also, Xiaoda 3X has a photosensitive module that is responsible for adjust lighting automatically according to natural light. The darker the environment, the more intense the brightness of the smart magnifying glass.

As if that were not enough, Xiaoda 3X has Built-in rechargeable, energy-efficient lithium battery with a capacity of 1800 mAh. Its design is ergonomic, comfortable, and does not generate fatigue when you carry it in your hand for a long time. Also, if you prefer something simpler, Xiaoda has a standard model with LED lighting and AA battery operated.

Where to buy the smart magnifying glass that Xiaomi sells

Although it is a product from the Youpin platform, you can now purchase your own Xiaoda 3X smart magnifier through AliExpress. The standard version has a value of 8 euros, while the smart version costs just over 16 euros.