In recent years, users who purchase mobile devices focus their attention on their features and specifications when making their choice, but recently, interest in the useful life of the equipment at the level of system updates continues to gain strength, and that the companies know.

If we take into account the update rate adopted by MIUI, the time it takes for a new version to arrive is determined by the type of processor that integrates the smartphonePhones with a Qualcomm processor being the first to receive these updates ahead of those equipped with a Mediatek processor.

This is an issue that Xiaomi has had to respond to due to complaints from users of its phones, and it has been its own Li Ming, responsible for the internal resolution of complaints to the company, the one who has explained the main reason why this happens.





Li Ming has clarified that Google (usually) gives Qualcomm and MediaTek the necessary code to carry out updates in advance to new versions of Android in order to give them an advantage in their preparation.

The main problem arises from the own structure of both companies since, apparently, Qualcomm has a larger team of people that allows it to work in parallel and deliver all the necessary packages to update at once something that, unfortunately, does not happen with Mediatek.

In the case of Mediatek, this company delivers these packages in batches, which results in a slower time when updating different devices and, above all, causes some chips to be placed in second or third position in these batches, causing an excessive delay in receiving new versions.





That if, as Li Ming comments, this deployment in the form of batches is “also an unavoidable option”as it saves Mediatek itself a lot of headaches. And nothing is further from the truth, this display format saves many problems when updating since it is much easier to detect a problem in the code and to be able to isolate that batch to solve it without affecting a large number of devices.

Therefore, we see how Qualcomm and Mediatek use different ways of working and deploying their updates, but at least there are compelling reasons for this to happen. Therefore, we see how Companies like Xiaomi prioritize mounting Qualcomm processors in their flagship devices Since, in this way, they can ensure that they will be the first to receive new versions of Android and, consequently, MIUI.

Via | Gizmochina