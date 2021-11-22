The Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of Xiaomi’s most demanded products today. Now, for a limited time, you can get it at a great price.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 on sale in the week of Black Friday

It is an 11-inch device with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in such a way that you can have a really fluid experience. It also integrates four speakers to make the experience much more complete when playing multimedia content.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, a configuration that will be more than enough for the vast majority of users. It is capable of running games and performing various tasks without any problems.

The customization layer is MIUI for Pad, a version of MIUI adapted to the tablet world that will provide a better experience. It has different features that are likely to help you improve your productivity.

The autonomy is quite good thanks to its battery of 8720 mAh accompanied by a fast charging up to 33 W.

The official price of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is 399 eurosNow, for a limited time, you can buy it in AliExpress Plaza with shipping and warranty in Spain for only 366 euros. Remember to apply the coupon of 3 euros on the occasion of Black Friday.

In addition, there are different packs, so you can even buy it with the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard. Take advantage before it runs out!



