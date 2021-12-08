The new version of the customization layer that Xiaomi mounts on each and every one of its devices, MIUI 13, is very close to seeing the light of day. In fact, in previous posts we have told you about the complete list filtered by XIAOMIUI of Xiaomi phones that will end up being able to install this version inside but, What smartphones will not be able to enjoy MIUI 13?

In this post we show you a complete list of them, although you should bear in mind that, at least for the moment, It is not an official information by Xiaomi itself, so it is possible that some phones may enter or exit this list as the MIUI development team releases this update.

These are the Xiaomi phones that will not be able to enjoy MIUI 13

Unfortunately, the new version of MIUI 13 will not reach all computers that today can already enjoy the most recent versions of MIUI, So if you use phones that have been on the market for a long time in your day-to-day lives, they may not end up updating.





In this case, this list has been provided by different filters and we have been able to see it through ITHome, and in it we find several quite popular devices among which are the following:





As we can see, the list includes devices that have been on the market for a long time, although, as has happened with previous versions, It is possible that the MIUI development team could end up releasing this update for some of the equipment included in this list given its popularity or numbers of active users.

Of course, remind you that There are other alternatives such as custom ROMs created by some users with which we can install MIUI 13 on our smartphones, although our recommendation is to be patient to find out if finally Xiaomi ends up giving official support to our specific model.

Source | ITHome