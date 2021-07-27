Although, this is not the first that we talk about the Xiaomi Mi 12, apparently if it would beor what apparently would be his photographic module, in which he would highlight a

And it is that, after the image that we will see below appears on the network, Wang Hua, director of the Xiaomi Public Relations Department could only respond by saying «I’ll eat it if this is the case«.

Xiaomi Mi 12, focused on photography and this time, with an optical telephoto lens

There is no doubt that the Xiaomi Mi 11 has turned out to be a fairly complete terminal for its price. Even so, among its features many of us miss an optical telephoto lens, something that we do find in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and apparently also in the next Xiaomi Mi 12.

As we can see on these lines, a new image of what a priori would be the Xiaomi Mi 12 has begun to circulate on the network. In this you come to appreciate a photographic module somewhat more rectangular than the current generationas well as a 5x optical telephoto lens.

In addition, as we can read in the source of the article, MyDrivers, the main camera of this supposed Xiaomi Mi 12 would be chaired by a 192MP photo sensor, thus becoming the highest resolution camera released by the firm.

At the moment it is unknown if it really is a real image of the Xiaomi Mi 12 or if it could instead be the Xiaomi CC11, a smartphone that we would see debut next August and that would arrive in our market as the Xiaomi Mi Note 11.

Via | MyDrivers